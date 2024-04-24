Browns Mock Draft 6.0: Cleveland Stays Put, Addresses Defensive Need at 54
One final iteration of a Browns mock draft for me. Last time, I had general manager Andrew Berry get extra aggressive moving up and down the board multiple times. This time, Berry's aggressiveness is still on display, but it's a little more subdued, starting with him actually staying put in the second round and making a pick at 54.
This mock covers all the bases for Cleveland in terms of addressing needs as well, which should satisfy fans. With the NFL Draft officially just a day away, the Browns will be on the clock soon enough making actual picks. In the meantime, here is our Mock Draft 6.0.
Round 2, Pick 54: Kris Jenkins Jr. - DT, Michigan
The streak of trading out of the second round ends as Berry selects Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. at 54 overall. This is right around the sweat spot that Jenkins should go and it's a need for the Browns. At 300 pounds, he will serve as a valuable space eater in the NFL.
With the Browns he'd have the luxury of learning from a solid group of veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, but would still see plenty of playing time in Jim Schwartz defense that requires plenty of rotating bodies along the defensive front. He possesses a favorable blend of size and athleticism that should see him become a starter in the trenches one day. This feels like the right pick for how the board fell for Cleveland.
TRADE – Round 3, Pick 89: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - LB, Clemson
Here's that Berry aggressiveness on display as he moves back from 85 overall, trading that pick and their second seventh rounder (No. 243) to Tampa Bay for pick 89 and pick 125. When the Browns are finally up four picks later, they select the son of Eagles legend, Jeremiah Trotter.
There hasn't been a ton of buzz linking Cleveland to Trotter Jr. It's a position the Browns could certainly use some more depth though. Trotter Jr. brings a high football IQ and play diagnosis abilities to the NFL. He also holds his own in pass coverage. Wherever he ends up, he has a chance to be an inside linebacker of the future.
Round 4, Pick 125: Audric Estime - RB, Notre Dame
Cleveland uses the other pick they acquired in the trade with Tampa Bay to select Estime, who they met with at The NFL Combine. Given the unknown of Nick Chubb, who is returning from a serious knee injury, I think the Browns are going to look to inject some fresh blood into the running back room and see if they can find a future starter.
Estime possesses more of a power running style than a finesse one. I like other running back prospects better than him but the interest in Estime is there for the Browns.
Round 5, Pick 156: Decamerion Richardson - CB, Mississippi State
Richardson made a top-30 visit to Berea during the last several weeks, so there's an obvious interest there. Berry also has never not drafted a defensive back since becoming the Browns GM in 2020 so it makes sense.
Despite not being a day one guy, the Mississippi State product has put some impressive things on tape. This is right around the round and pick he's supposed to go so expect him to be on Cleveland's radar going into day three of the draft.
Round 6, Pick 206: Tip Reiman - TE, Illinois
Reiman hasn't visited with the Browns but if they miss out on guys like Erick All out of Iowa or Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas in the earlier rounds, Reiman feels like a guy you could take a flier on late and try to develop.
The upside with Reiman is that he's already a really good blocker. Maybe even the best blocking TE In the class. He's also shows that he has really strong hands for pass catching. That said, he's still a project that needs some developing at the net level as to become a more reliable threat in some team's passing attack.
Round 7, Pick 227: Lideatrick Griffin - WR, Mississippi State
It wouldn't be a Berry draft if it didn't include a wide receiver. Here Berry goes back to the Mississippi State well to snag finally add to the Browns wide receiver room, snagging "Tulu" Griffin who came to Berea on a pre-draft visit.
Griffin is a speedster, who posted a 4.43 forty time at the NFL Combine. Teams will always make room for lightening quick receivers on their roster, even if they need to be developed. That's the case for Griffin, who is a developmental project. He'll likely be stuck as a slot receiver in the NFL just given his height and weight restrictions, but if he can put on some muscle he had a chance to be a consistent weapon at the next level.