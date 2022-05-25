Browns Second OTA: Clowney Officially Returns, Some Early Impressions

The Cleveland Browns had their second day of OTAs, their first with media on hand, which included the return of Jadeveon Clowney, fresh off signing his new deal.

A big aspect of the Cleveland Browns taking the practice field for the second day of OTAs, the first with media access, was the triumphant return of Jadeveon Clowney, who came in to sign his new deal and participate in the workout. The reactions to his return ranged from a sigh of relief to palpable excitement.

Myles Garrett, who had noted his excitement via social media, was not at the voluntary practice. Neither were guard Joel Bitonio, tight end David Njoku and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

A night after a segment focusing on his case, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was upbeat, energetic and engaging with teammates. He got to do some drill work and participate in some 7 on 7's. He finished up the day by giving Anthony Walker Jr. a Rolex box, presumably with a watch in it as compensation for the #4, the number Walker wore last year. Watson was not among the players who were available for questions after practice.

It was an opportunity to see some of the new additions in Browns gear running around. Rookie David Bell, who may have a chance to make an early contribution this year, was catching passes from Watson.

Isaiah Weston, the undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Northern Iowa made a highlight catch.

Without Njoku, who is working on a contract with the Browns, Miller Forristall stepped in and got most of those reps at least for the day. He had his moments. Blake Hance was operating at left guard without Bitonio in attendance.

It wasn't a surprise but perhaps confirmation that Nick Harris was the player taking first team reps at center with Ethan Pocic on the second team. It was interesting to see that second-year corner Greg Newsome largely operated in the slot with Greedy Williams on the boundary.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski noted that multiple players will be working in the slot. They want to cross train players, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see those two and Denzel Ward as the corner trio that starts the season.

Having said that, both Williams and Ward have a track record for missing games due to injury, so the Browns have to be able to adapt on the fly, which would likely include Newsome going to the boundary.

Kevin Stefanski was also asked about Watson being featured on Real Sports. He said he didn't watch it, then pivoted to defending the work the team did. It's an uncomfortable situation that isn't going away.

Stefanski was asked about the wide receiver room. He was unwilling to comment on the optics of the receiver room, but is, "Comfortable with those guys. Comfortable with that room. like we've mentioned before. We have a bunch of guys that can play different roles for us, have played good football for us, so feel good about that room."

Cade York spent Tuesday kicking at the stadium as he works to acclimate himself to that stadium and the climate.