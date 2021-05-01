Cleveland Browns home
Browns Pick Richard LeCounte, S From Georgia With Pick 169

The Cleveland Browns selected Richard LeCounte, safety from Georgia with the 169th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns selected safety Richard LeCounte, safety from Georgia at with the 169th pick.

LeCounte missed much of the 2020 season due to an accident on Halloween night where he was on a dirt bike and collided with a car that was turning left onto the street. The collision sent LeCounte and the bike to the other side of the road where he was hit again by another vehicle.

LeCounte's lights were not on and his vehicle was unregistered. He was knocked unconscious and rushed to a hospital where he was said to have non-life threatening injuries and expected to make a full recovery.

Perhaps the recovery from that accident help explain why his pro day testing was downright abominable. If he gutted it out while still recovering, it could explain why the results were so poor.

Even if one accounts for reasonable athletic testing, his production was not great while a member of the Bulldogs. He does have experience on special teams, which could be a draw with him.

LeCounte played strong safety for the Bulldogs, though the Browns might view him as a potential combo safety given that the roles in the Browns defense aren't hugely different.

He did play four years for Georgia and didn't miss a game the rest of his collegiate career. It will be worth seeing how the Browns describe the pick given all of the mitigating factors impacting his projection.

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) on the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
