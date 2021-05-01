Browns Pick West Virginia LB Tony Fields 153rd in the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected West Virginia linebacker by way of Arizona, Tony Fields II with the 153rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns selected linebacker Tony Fields 153rds overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. An undersized linebacker at 6' 222 pounds, he started his college career at the University of Arizona before finishing his career for the Mountaineers of West Virginia as a graduate transfer.

Fields is known for making tackles, he functioned as a linebacker and safety type player that could run and cover not unlike Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah selected 52nd overall by the Browns.

Fields is not the athlete Owusu is, but he shows pretty decent range on the field and is an explosive athlete. He also does not have the long arms that Owusu has, which can potentially hurt him in the NFL.

He started four years in college between the Wildcats and Mountaineers. Fields a smart football player and processes information quickly, which is something the Browns liked about Jacob Phillips, taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fields is going to have to find ways to contribute on special teams if he's going to stick on the final roster because the Browns lost a ton of snaps in free agency, including Tae Davis. Fields might need to take those snaps, because that's one of the more glaring issues the Browns are facing right now as they finish out day three of the draft.

This is also probably not the most welcome news to Mack Wilson as he sees another player added to the linebacker room and he was already facing long adds to make the 53-man roster.

