Browns Place TE Connor Davis on Injured Reserve, Waive OT Alex Taylor With Injury Designation

The Cleveland Browns announced a pair of roster moves as they got their roster down to 8 on Monday, placing tight end Connor Davis on injured reserve and waiving offensive tackle Alex Taylor with an injury designation.

The Cleveland Browns announced they were placing tight end Connor Davis on injured reserve and waiving offensive tackle Alex Taylor with an injury designation. Both injuries came against the New York Giants in their second preseason game. Davis suffered a shoulder injury while Taylor hurt his ankle.

The Browns waived Taylor last year with an injury designation on cut down day, were able to get him back later on their practice squad. They may have similar hopes this year as the 6'8" tackle and former collegiate basketball player has made real strides in his development.

Meanwhile, in wake of the knee injury that ended Stephen Carlson's season, Davis was the best tight end left on the roster competing for the fourth tight end spot. Massive at over 6'7" and reportedly over 260 pounds, the former offensive tackle was able to block up front and showed off his hands in the game against the Giants.

The fact he is going on injured reserve means the Browns will be able to stash him until next year. He may have a much better shot to make the final roster next year if he continued to grow in his role.

Along with waiving wide receiver Alexander Hollins, placing kicker Cody Parkey and linebacker Montrel Meander on injured reserve, the Browns are now at 80 players, putting them at the current roster limit.

Lined up next to each other at points during the Giants game, Davis and Taylor looked liked the twin tower on the left side of the formation. It appears as though the Browns like both of them and might have interest in potentially including them in future plans.

