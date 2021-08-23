Browns Cut CB Robert Jackson

In an effort to be compliant with a temporary 80-man roster limit, the Cleveland Browns have cut corner Robert Jackson per reports from Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 in Houston and Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Jackson started back to back games against the Pittsburgh Steelers at corner due to a complete lack of options, but he's never been an effective corner. The Browns were able to win both games, including the wildcard game in the playoffs.

Jackson's struggles continued into the preseason where he was targeted relentlessly by New York Giants quarterbacks, including a 2-point attempt where he managed to commit pass interference on a two-point conversion by grabbing the opponent's facemask.

In fairness to Jackson, the Browns were able to stop the proceeding attempt, so it worked out, but it just highlights the issues he's had. Jackson has terrific size for the position, but has simply never worked there.

Where Jackson has been effective is on special teams coverage units. He may still potentially end up on the practice squad as he did last season where he was a backup in that capacity.

Last year, he backed up Tavierre Thomas. This year, it seemed as though players such as Demetric Felton were going to take his place as a gunner despite the notable difference in size.

The Browns previously waived wide receiver Alexander Hollins and placed kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve. Montrel Meander will be on injured reserve as well with a ruptured Achilles' confirmed by the team. If they put Alex Taylor on injured reserve with the ankle injury that saw him leave the game, that would mean the Browns are compliant with the temporary 80-man roster limit. If not, the Browns will still have one more cut to make.

