Browns Place Michael Dunn, Robert Jackson, A.J. Green on IR

The Cleveland Browns a handful of moves on Tuesday which included placing guard Michael Dunn and Robert Jackson on injured reserve, which will end their seasons as well as corner A.J. Green being placed on the practice squad equivalent. They also officially added corner Donovan Olumba on the practice squad.

Dunn was with the Browns all season, only added to the active roster after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard went down and didn't play until he had to start in the most consequential game of the season. It wasn't always pretty, but Dunn did a remarkable job at left guard for the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers before suffering a calf injury that knocked him out of the game.

The Browns were able to run the ball behind him and he was able to play well across from Cameron Heyward, who had been named a second team All-Pro by the Associated Press earlier in the week.

Dunn is set to become a free agent.

Robert Jackson started two games, both against the Steelers in place of Denzel Ward when he's almost exclusively been a gunner. It was often a struggle and the Steelers went after him often, but it was enough to help the Browns win both games. He suffered a hamstring injury.

A.J. Green was signed as an undrafted free agent, but guaranteed enough money to basically put him on the same level as a sixth round pick. He spent the season on the practice squad, but was activated for the game against the Steelers.

He's a player the Browns would hope can increase his contributions in his second season as the Browns need significant help in the secondary.

The expectation is the Browns will get back both Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson at corner from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as Joel Bitonio at left guard.