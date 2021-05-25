Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Several Others Labeled Close Contacts

A Cleveland Browns player tested positive for COVID-19 the first day of OTAs, which had the team send them home and label several others close contacts.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported by Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, on the day of Cleveland Browns offseason training activities, the team had to send multiple players home due to a positive COVID-19 test. One unidentified player tested positive and several others were labeled as close contacts.

The major concern is that everyone is ultimately healthy with no ill effects from the virus, but as the NFLPA headed by President and Browns center J.C. Tretter is making the case that OTAs are largely unnecessary wear and tear. Having a positive test only helps the NFLPA's argument.

Yes, the fact that teams are testing is something that is likely not happening when players are training outside of it, so while players may be contracting the virus, unless they are showing symptoms, they might not even know about it.

So while there are plenty of players who want to be in the facility for various reasons, including costs, insuring their contracts in the event of injury or workout bonuses in addition to the fact they want to compete and win, this raises concerns about whether pushing through with OTAs is a good idea.

The Browns have yet to comment on the situation and there is no indication at this point that the team is looking to change their plans in regards to OTAs at this point.

The Browns have a mandatory minicamp June 15th though 17th, so this shouldn't have an impact on the participation in that event, so long as there are no lasting side effects.

READ MORE: Austin Hooper, David Njoku Both Participating in TEU

Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; The helmets of Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Several Others Labeled Close Contacts

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Austin Hooper Joining David Njoku, Other Top Tight Ends In Nashville

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Rashod Bateman #12 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during rookie Camp. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Ravens Offseason Primes Them for 2022

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Episode 5 - Rookie Minicamp

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
News

Albert Breer Suggests Julio Jones Might Cost 2nd Round Pick

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lines up behind center JC Tretter (64) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Players Working on Deal with Coaches for OTAs per Albert Breer

May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is Not the Lamar Jackson Stopper, But Is Important To Defend Mobile Quarterbacks

Browns Training Camp Helmet
News

Browns Sign TE Connor Davis, Roster Back to 90