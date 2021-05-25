Browns Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Several Others Labeled Close Contacts

A Cleveland Browns player tested positive for COVID-19 the first day of OTAs, which had the team send them home and label several others close contacts.

As first reported by Lindsay Jones of The Athletic, on the day of Cleveland Browns offseason training activities, the team had to send multiple players home due to a positive COVID-19 test. One unidentified player tested positive and several others were labeled as close contacts.

The major concern is that everyone is ultimately healthy with no ill effects from the virus, but as the NFLPA headed by President and Browns center J.C. Tretter is making the case that OTAs are largely unnecessary wear and tear. Having a positive test only helps the NFLPA's argument.

Yes, the fact that teams are testing is something that is likely not happening when players are training outside of it, so while players may be contracting the virus, unless they are showing symptoms, they might not even know about it.

So while there are plenty of players who want to be in the facility for various reasons, including costs, insuring their contracts in the event of injury or workout bonuses in addition to the fact they want to compete and win, this raises concerns about whether pushing through with OTAs is a good idea.

The Browns have yet to comment on the situation and there is no indication at this point that the team is looking to change their plans in regards to OTAs at this point.

The Browns have a mandatory minicamp June 15th though 17th, so this shouldn't have an impact on the participation in that event, so long as there are no lasting side effects.

