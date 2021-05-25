Austin Hooper Joining David Njoku, Other Top Tight Ends In Nashville

Austin Hooper is joining teammate David Njoku and many others in a group called Tight End University. TEU is made up by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The group will get together in Nashville, though there are not many details yet. It can be expected that the players will get plenty of field work and workouts in, then possibly some community stuff. To this point it is all unknown.

Browns are now one of few teams with a pair of tight ends invited to the TEU. The tight end summit will feature many of the up and coming tight ends in the league, as well as all of the established stars at the position basically.

For Hooper, he has already been linked to working out with Baker Mayfield again this offseason. This will be just another offseason get together in his plans. In his second year with the Browns he hopes to make a jump and improve his overall play from last season. Nashville will offer some time for him and Njoku to work together, which won’t hurt the chemistry - only help it.

With Cleveland getting a pair of tight ends to this summit it just goes to show the depth the team has at the position. Two players that would start on majority of teams. Hooper is a player that has already been paid, it is just about performing now. His teammate Njoku is in search of that payday very soon and a good season could get him that.