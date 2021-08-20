Cleveland Browns Linebacker Jacob Phillips To Miss Season With Torn Biceps Tendon

Cleveland Browns linebacker will miss his second season in the league after a torn biceps tendon. Bad news for the team and Phillips, who has had some injury history early in his career.

Some bad injury news struck the Cleveland Browns Friday morning when it was announced that linebacker Jacob Phillips would miss the 2021 season with a torn biceps tendon. Injuries have not been nice to the LSU guys that Cleveland has drafted recently.

Phillips exited practice early on Thursday and went inside with the trainers, nothing more was known at the time then. It happened on a play where Phillips was simply covering a running back and stuck his arm out, it didn’t take much.

This comes as terrible news as the team was hoping for a big second-year jump from the LSU product. That jump was likely to come with an increased role in the rotation. Anthony Walker is the teams starting middle linebacker, but Phillips was the only player listed behind him. Also, Phillips has the ability to provide depth at other linebacker spots. An injury knock this team didn’t need.

Promising player due to his sheer tackling ability, which is why the Browns drafted Phillips in the first place. As a rookie Phillips again battled injury and was limited to nine games. In those nine games he had 25 tackles and started three games.

Cleveland could look to add another linebacker as they are now short-handed in the middle. It would not be surprising and could come after other teams with solid linebacker rooms make some roster cuts. For now, it is a very good thing the Browns signed Anthony Walker….