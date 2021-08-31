August 31, 2021
Browns Release LB Elijah Lee

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 in Houston, the Cleveland Browns have released linebacker Elijah Lee.
The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Elijah Lee according to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 in Houston.

Potentially a player the Browns will be able to get back if needed, Lee was playing backup middle linebacker with the loss of Jacob Phillips due to injury. Lee also played a significant amount of special teams dating back to last season when he was claimed on waivers from the Detroit Lions.

A pretty good athlete, Lee put some good tape out in the preseason, so he could get claimed elsewhere. However, it's possible he could end up on the practice squad or simply re-signed to the Browns active roster. He's only 25 years old.

The Browns have multiple linebackers they might seek to put on the active roster that could be put on injured reserve with the intent to bring them back later in the season. Jacob Phillips stands out in this capacity, but rookie fifth round pick Tony Fields could also be a candidate due to a foot injury.

Fields was able to practice for the first time in training camp last week, but did not play in the preseason finale.

The Browns have a significant number of linebackers still on their roster. Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Jacob Phillips and Tony Fields. They may keep six, but it's not impossible they might only end up keeping five when all is said and done.

So, while Lee may well end up on another team, he may end up back with the Browns before their roster is settled ahead of their opener with the Kansas City Chiefs.

