August 31, 2021
Browns Taking Trade Calls for Mack Wilson per Albert Breer

Per a report from Albert Breer from TheMMQB, the Cleveland Browns have received calls from teams interested in potentially acquiring linebacker Mack Wilson.
The Cleveland Browns have received calls inquiring about the availability of linebacker Mack Wilson per Albert Breer of TheMMQB.

Wilson is one of a number of players the Browns could be looking to move through trade as they get their roster trimmed down to 53 players by the end of Tuesday.

Wilson, entering year three, is still quite young at 23 years old, so it's easy to look at him and see potential, but he might not have a spot on this team.

The potential issue for Wilson is that he plays weak side linebacker and the Browns have both Malcolm Smith, who was good for the Browns last year and second round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who may have more of a niche role initially, but one that will likely keep growing.

Wilson is more physical than either right now, which may be his appeal to the Browns at this point, but they offer more range and athleticism in coverage. 

The other problem for Wilson with the Browns is that he does not contribute on special teams. That's not to say he can't, but he simply hasn't. He only appeared on three special teams snaps in 2020 and at least in preseason games, he has not been on special teams this year.

Wilson performed well in the playoffs last year. He didn't play a ton of snaps, but he showed well against the Kansas City Chiefs in particular. Perhaps teams are looking at that and see a role for them on their team.

