August 31, 2021
Browns Release Johnny Stanton

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns have informed fullback Johnny Stanton of his release.
The Cleveland Browns have informed fullback Johnny Stanton they are releasing him per multiple reports, including Jake Trotter of ESPN and Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Not a surprise, Stanton is someone the Browns really like and hope they can get him back on the practice squad as they did last year. Stanton is the team's backup fullback and appeared in game last season when Andy Janovich was unavailable.

Stanton had a terrific preseason and was used in multiple roles, including both as a tight end and as a single back. In effect, he was allowing the Browns to avoid having to sign extra players just to get through the final preseason game.

The timing of the release may be just as deliberate in hopes they can sneak him through unclaimed. Stanton is valuable to the Browns even if that's coming from the practice squad.

Janovich's status as the lead fullback was never in doubt as he's fantastic at the position, but also plays special teams. It's possible they could release Janovich with intent to bring him back, allowing them to put players on injured reserve with the intent to bring him back later in the year.

Stanton has been with Stefanski dating back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings and that's a relationship the Browns would like to continue. If Stanton goes unclaimed, that should ensure it happens. Stanton may have done enough to draw interest to be signed elsewhere and be on someone's active roster.

