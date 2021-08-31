Browns Release WR KhaDarel Hodge

KhaDarel Hodge has been released by the Cleveland Browns as reported first by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

A disappointing result for the Browns, KhaDarel Hodge looked like someone who should bring back some type of return in a trade.

Hodge was the team's third receiver last year at points because he could stretch the field, but between development and additional development, he was looking at possibly being wide receiver six or even seven.

A new team likely means that Hodge will get more opportunities than he would have with the Browns. He's tall, strong and offers speed. Hodge is a good blocker and has shown to be a decent pass catcher.

Unfortunately for Hodge, he missed a combined eight games last year due to hamstring injuries, so his production was limited. He showed pretty well in the preseason, seemingly as the Browns were showcasing him to get offers.

Now, the Browns can hope he somehow clears waivers and sign him to the practice squad or even the active roster after they make some moves, but that seems like a pipe dream. There are too many teams that would see Hodge as an upgrade.

The last issue for the Browns with Hodge was the fact he is set to earn over $2 million this year. The Browns can afford it, but that's a hefty price tag for someone who may not play for them.

Hodge was a solid player for the Browns, but it really does seem the best outcome for both parties.

