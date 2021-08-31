Browns Release Sheldon Day

August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns Release DL Sheldon Day

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive lineman Sheldon Day.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have released defensive lineman Sheldon Day per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Day rotated with the ones at points and even played defensive end in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator knew him from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was regarded as a consummate professional and someone who gave everything he had, which could be useful within the Browns current defensive line room.

As a result, it would not be a surprise if Day was released with the intent to bring him back after the dust clears, assuming they want ten defensive linemen on their roster. The Browns have multiple players they might try to put on injured reserve so they can designate them for return. Jacob Phillips stands out in this capacity. M.J. Stewart could as well since he has not been able to do anything in recent weeks.

Day is vested. He is not subject to waivers.

It's possible they will simply re-sign Day when all of that is said and done. However, they could simply be moving on from him, focusing on players like Malik McDowell, who was excellent in the preseason.

Unless he signs elsewhere or the Browns make a definitive statement on it, Day's status may not be truly known for a day or few. The Browns have a number of questions on the defensive line and a reliable player like Day, who can contribute at multiple spots, might be someone they want to keep. If not, he will likely find a spot with a team elsewhere.

READ MORE: Browns Release KhaDarel Hodge

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns center Javon Patterson (63) looks on post game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release C/G Javon Patterson

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

3 Dec 15, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release Sheldon Day

Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) celebrates a long touchdown catch during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release WR KhaDarel Hodge

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants linebacker Cameron Brown (47) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release Johnny Stanton

Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
News

Browns Release LB Elijah Lee

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Mullens (10) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Mullens as Practice Squad Quarterback?

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release RB John Kelly to Start Tuesday Cuts