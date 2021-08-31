Browns Release Sheldon Day

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive lineman Sheldon Day.

Day rotated with the ones at points and even played defensive end in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator knew him from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

He was regarded as a consummate professional and someone who gave everything he had, which could be useful within the Browns current defensive line room.

As a result, it would not be a surprise if Day was released with the intent to bring him back after the dust clears, assuming they want ten defensive linemen on their roster. The Browns have multiple players they might try to put on injured reserve so they can designate them for return. Jacob Phillips stands out in this capacity. M.J. Stewart could as well since he has not been able to do anything in recent weeks.

Day is vested. He is not subject to waivers.

It's possible they will simply re-sign Day when all of that is said and done. However, they could simply be moving on from him, focusing on players like Malik McDowell, who was excellent in the preseason.

Unless he signs elsewhere or the Browns make a definitive statement on it, Day's status may not be truly known for a day or few. The Browns have a number of questions on the defensive line and a reliable player like Day, who can contribute at multiple spots, might be someone they want to keep. If not, he will likely find a spot with a team elsewhere.

