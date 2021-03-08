Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Reportedly Agree to Re-Sign Blake Hance

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns have re-signed offensive lineman Blake Hance to a two-year deal.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Blake Hance per Greg Auman of The Athletic. The deal is for two years and gives the Browns yet another body along the offensive line.

Hance was signed by the Browns from the New York Jets practice squad and famously drove from New Jersey to Pittsburgh to suit up for the Browns before their playoff game against the Steelers. He introduced himself to his teammates for the first time in the locker room and due to an injury had to step in and play left guard near the end of the game.

The following week, Hance had to step in after a pair of injuries to Jedrick Wills and Kendall Lamm at left tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs where he kept Frank Clark from getting to Baker Mayfield.

Hance is a guard by trade and operated at left tackle as if he was playing guard, working inside out to pass protect as much as he could.

Hance joins what is a loaded offensive line room, even when it comes to depth as a direct result of the pandemic. Three guards opted out of the 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19 including Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Malcolm Pridgeon. They had to find guys who could step in for that season and came up with Michael Dunn, who played well in his first NFL game against the Steelers in the playoffs. He suffered a calf injury that forced Hance into action, but he gave 2nd Team All-Pro Cameron Heyward all he could handle up until that point.

The Browns have released Pridgeon, but they still have Forbes and Gossett, plus Dunn and Hance. That's not including Chris Hubbard, who is still under contract, recovering from a dislocated kneecap and Nick Harris, the backup center.

It could make for a tremendous roster battle for their backup guard spots and could lead to the Browns making a trade at some point, getting an asset for one of their young linemen when teams are desperate for help.

For now, Hance made the most of his opportunity in the playoffs and goes from the practice squad to playoff hero to a more lucrative opportunity.

READ MORE: Browns Anniversary Jerseys Leaked?

Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Blake Hance (72) hits a pad held by center Tyler Shatley (69) during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Reportedly Agree to Re-Sign Blake Hance

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seahawks Release Carlos Dunlap; Should Browns Be Interested?

7A3A0FE2-0493-4B0B-8BC2-129B600BD6D4
News

Report: Tom Brady Wants Odell Beckham Jr. To Join Buccaneers

Published Caption: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass meant for the Dolphins Preston Williams in the first half of Sunday s season-opener. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Original Caption: Foxboro, RI, Sept 13, 2020 - Patriots Stephen Gilmore intercepts a pass meant for Miami's Preston Williams in the first half. Patriots season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette stadium Sunday afternoon. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Pats Defense Ruins The Fitzmagic Show
Featured Content

Browns May Need to be Creative Addressing Corner

Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

High School Coach Claims Nick Chubb Was Paid in College

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms
News

Browns Anniversary Jerseys Leaked?

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
Featured Content

Reading Into Andrew Berry Comments on 4 Browns Players

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) turns a kick-off against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Ryan Switzer Asking for Prayers for Infant Son, Christian, in the Hospital