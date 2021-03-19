Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Browns to Re-Sign K Cody Parkey

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with kicker Cody Parkey.
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to re-sign kicker Cody Parkey according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Parkey took over the kicking duties after the Browns opted to waive Austin Seibert, a fifth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The journeyman kicker Parkey went on to make 19 of 22 field goals and 43 of 47 extra points for the 2020 season.

Parkey had a remarkable streak of effectiveness before he ran into a small rough patch, where he missed a few in a row. He ultimately got through it, having a successful season overall.

Parkey will compete with Matthew McCrane, who spent last season for the Browns on the practice squad and signed a futures contract heading into the offseason.

The only issue that stands out with Parkey is the fact that he did not attempt a 50+ yard field goal all season. However, Kevin Stefanski is a reasonably aggressive head coach on fourth down and the Browns often went for it in that area of the field.

Parkey was able to connect on 10 of 11 field goals from 40 to 49 yards. He missed a pair of kicks from the 30 to 39 range, which is the same range as extra points, where he missed four.

Parkey has been on five teams since entering the NFL and this is his second stint with the Browns as he was their kicker for the majority of the 2016 season as well.

