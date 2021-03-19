Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to re-sign linebacker Elijah Lee according to his agency.
Author:
Publish date:

According to his agency, Young Money APAA Sports, free agent linebacker Elijah Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. No details have been released on the terms of the deal either in length or financial details.

The 6'2" 229 pound Lee was claimed off of waivers from the Detroit Lions partway through the 2020 season and was utilized on special teams in eight regular season games, recording five solo tackles. He was forced into action in a game when the Browns were completely depleted.

The Browns lost linebacker Tae Davis to free agency, signing with the Houston Texans along with corners Tavierre Thomas, Terrance Mitchell and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. Keeping Lee as part of the team's special teams unit will help and gives them depth with good speed and overall athleticism.

Lee was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Kansas State University by the Minnesota Vikings. He's been in the league for four seasons and only just turned 25 years old in February.

The Browns previously re-signed fellow linebacker Malcolm Smith and had a visit from free agent linebacker Anthony Walker, who had played the previous four seasons for the Indianapolis Colts as they work to shape that position group.

The Browns also signed corner Troy Hill from the Los Angeles Rams and offensive tackle Greg Senat, who finished the season with the Dallas Cowboys to go along with Lee on Thursday.

READ MORE: Browns Sign Free Agent Offensive Tackle Greg Senat

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) and outside linebacker Elijah Lee (52) in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Johnson Signs With Titans

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Greg Senat (64) walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign OT Greg Senat

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the first half of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Free Agent LB Anthony Walker Visiting Browns

Aug 10, 2020; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns player JoJo Natson during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports
News

Punt Returner JoJo Natson Re-Signing with Cleveland Browns

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chases Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Larry Ogunjobi to One-Year Deal

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Re-Signing With Browns on One-Year Deal