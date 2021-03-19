Browns Re-Sign LB Elijah Lee

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to re-sign linebacker Elijah Lee according to his agency.

According to his agency, Young Money APAA Sports, free agent linebacker Elijah Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. No details have been released on the terms of the deal either in length or financial details.

The 6'2" 229 pound Lee was claimed off of waivers from the Detroit Lions partway through the 2020 season and was utilized on special teams in eight regular season games, recording five solo tackles. He was forced into action in a game when the Browns were completely depleted.

The Browns lost linebacker Tae Davis to free agency, signing with the Houston Texans along with corners Tavierre Thomas, Terrance Mitchell and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor. Keeping Lee as part of the team's special teams unit will help and gives them depth with good speed and overall athleticism.

Lee was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Kansas State University by the Minnesota Vikings. He's been in the league for four seasons and only just turned 25 years old in February.

The Browns previously re-signed fellow linebacker Malcolm Smith and had a visit from free agent linebacker Anthony Walker, who had played the previous four seasons for the Indianapolis Colts as they work to shape that position group.

The Browns also signed corner Troy Hill from the Los Angeles Rams and offensive tackle Greg Senat, who finished the season with the Dallas Cowboys to go along with Lee on Thursday.

READ MORE: Browns Sign Free Agent Offensive Tackle Greg Senat