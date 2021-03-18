Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Sign OT Greg Senat

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive tackle Greg Senat, who was briefly with the team in 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive tackle Greg Senat.

Senat was with the Browns briefly as a member of their practice squad but was signed by the Dallas Cowboys where he appeared in 10 games. Senat is a massive human being at a hair over 6'6" and 300 pounds. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wagner by the Baltimore Ravens in the hopes that he could be a fruitful long term project.

Senat will get an opportunity to compete in camp at one of the tackle spots along with Alex Taylor, an undrafted free agent from last season. No timeline has been given in terms of recovery for Chris Hubbard from the dislocated knee he suffered that ended his 2020 season.

Even if he was 100 percent healthy, they largely knows what he brings to the team, which is what made him so valuable as a sixth man playing both tackle spots and guard at points last year.

Many of those reps can go to Senat and Taylor, receiving coaching from Bill Callahan, which is an attractive reason for a player to sign with the Browns.

The Browns like Taylor and believe he can grow from last year, but these could be two players competing for the backup tackle spot that Kendall Lamm had last season. Senat will turn 27 years old in September.

The Browns also announced they were waiving Drake Dorbeck, an offensive tackle. Dorbeck was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss last year signed by the Browns, but opted out of the 2020 season.

READ MORE: Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Johnson Signs With Titans

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Greg Senat (64) walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign OT Greg Senat

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to 4-Year Deal with CB Troy Hill

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) during the first half of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Free Agent LB Anthony Walker Visiting Browns

Aug 10, 2020; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns player JoJo Natson during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports
News

Punt Returner JoJo Natson Re-Signing with Cleveland Browns

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chases Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Larry Ogunjobi to One-Year Deal

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rashard Higgins Re-Signing With Browns on One-Year Deal

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) and free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrate after Goodson intercepted a pass during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Sign Pair of Browns Special Teamers