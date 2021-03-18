Browns Sign OT Greg Senat

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive tackle Greg Senat, who was briefly with the team in 2020.

As first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive tackle Greg Senat.

Senat was with the Browns briefly as a member of their practice squad but was signed by the Dallas Cowboys where he appeared in 10 games. Senat is a massive human being at a hair over 6'6" and 300 pounds. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wagner by the Baltimore Ravens in the hopes that he could be a fruitful long term project.

Senat will get an opportunity to compete in camp at one of the tackle spots along with Alex Taylor, an undrafted free agent from last season. No timeline has been given in terms of recovery for Chris Hubbard from the dislocated knee he suffered that ended his 2020 season.

Even if he was 100 percent healthy, they largely knows what he brings to the team, which is what made him so valuable as a sixth man playing both tackle spots and guard at points last year.

Many of those reps can go to Senat and Taylor, receiving coaching from Bill Callahan, which is an attractive reason for a player to sign with the Browns.

The Browns like Taylor and believe he can grow from last year, but these could be two players competing for the backup tackle spot that Kendall Lamm had last season. Senat will turn 27 years old in September.

The Browns also announced they were waiving Drake Dorbeck, an offensive tackle. Dorbeck was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss last year signed by the Browns, but opted out of the 2020 season.

