    Browns Rule Out Three Defensive Backs for Steelers

    The Cleveland Browns ruled out safeties John Johnson III (hamstring), Ronnie Harrison (ankle) and corner Troy Hill (knee) for their rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    Any scenario where the Cleveland Browns are to make the postseason includes winning both of their remaining regular season games. They will have to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers without safety John Johnson III (hamstring), safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle) and corner Troy Hill (knee), who have all been ruled out on Saturday.

    Not ideal against an offense that includes weapons like Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, plus rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth after recovering from his second concussion in a month.

    The Browns have had practice playing shorthanded the last few weeks, which has included the secondary. There is good news as the Browns will have rookie corner Greg Newsome, who missed the past two games with a concussion and then being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    Read More

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been ill this week, but that doesn't appear to be holding him back after having a full week of practice. Jadeveon Clowney is back after missing two games with COVID-19.

    Running back Kareem Hunt is questionable and if he can go, that could be a nice boost to the Browns offense. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson is questionable with a knee, though he's likely to play as he's been questionable virtually all season.

    The Steelers have some injury questions along the offensive line. Center Kendrick Green is questionable with a calf injury and Trai Turner is expected to play, but has a knee issue.

    READ MORE: M.J. Stewart Epitomizes Attitude Teams Want in Players

