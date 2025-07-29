Browns' Shedeur Sanders Sent Strong Message To Hall of Fame Dad
With the Cleveland Browns opening up training camp a little less than a week ago, some have wondered whether or not Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders would be making a stop to town to check in on his son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
On Friday, Sanders was asked directly whether or not he expected his father to pay him a visit during camp. He was quick to assert that his sole focus is on football, and that he's largely disconnected from everything else.
"I’m not sure. I’m not sure," Sanders said. "I’m telling you, when I tell you I’ve been cut off from the world, it’s been hard to even make phone calls. Obviously because you got to have the decompress time for sure after practice. But recently I’ve just been following up with the other former Buffalo players and stuff like that. So that’s really who I’ve been talking to."
Now, Coach Prime has provided more context as to why he doesn't have any travel plans to Cleveland at the moment. According to the NFL Hall of Famer, Shedeur told him not to come.
"He didn't want me to come," Sanders said in a sit-down interview with his former teammate Michael Irvin. "He's like, 'dad, I may get three, four reps at practice. I don't want you to see it, man. Like no, I'm not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be."
Obviously, where the younger Sanders wants to be is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He currently finds himself in the middle of a four-way competition for the job, with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Coach Prime went on to rave about his son's professionalism in handling such a strange situation.
"And it's so funny, because this is his first time man ever, and he's dealing with it like a pro, like, he ain't mad, he ain't bitter," added the elder Sanders. "He's like, 'I got work to do, and I'm gonna put in his work. One thing they gonna have to let me play, preseason gonna come. And when preseason come, watch me work."
Shedeur will most definitely be must-watch when the preseason kicks off for Cleveland next Friday in Carolina. To this point at practice, though, Sanders is the only QB who has yet to take reps with the first team offense.
Still, with Pickett suffering a hamstring injury over the weekend, Sanders suddenly has a pivotal opportunity to potentially make a move up the depth chart if he can make the most of the reps he gets. Then, perhaps, his father will make a stop in Cleveland.