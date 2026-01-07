National analyst thinks Browns ‘give Deshaun Watson one last run’ in 2026

The Cleveland Browns have a question looming over the team's head moving into the 2026 offseason: What is the plan with Deshaun Watson?

The controversial quarterback has spent the last year and a half recovering from a double Achilles tear that held him off the field for quite a while. When finally healthy, Watson returned back to the practice field and started working to get back up to speed as quickly as possible. However, with a chance to suit up on Sundays, the team refused to activate him from the PUP list, ruling him out until next season.

He's still under control of the organization through 2026, so what's the plan?

On Monday, Jan. 5, the Browns front office moved on from head coach Kevin Stefanski, firing him after six years with the team. When speaking to the media, general manager Andrew Berry fielded questions about the future of the Browns and an individual in the room asked about his plan for Watson.

"[F]irst, I’ll say we’re very pleased with how Deshaun went through and attacked his rehab this past year, how he engaged with the team, what he did in the meeting rooms,” Berry said. “Very pleased with the progress that he made in that regard.

“Look, I can never predict the future, but right now we do anticipate him being on the 2026 team. But we have a long way to go before we get to that point with any player.”

That leaves the window of possibility open that he ends up taking the field in the orange and brown at least one more time before he departs the team.

The comments from Berry spurred discussion across the league, both in front offices and in media rooms, with the most notable response coming from national analyst Rich Eisen. He specified that it makes sense that the team gives Watson a chance to show what he's worth, especially considering the investment they made for him back in 2022.

"Deshaun Watson. Don't you think he's starting next year? Why wouldn't they give it one last run? For all the money that you put in his pocket, if he's ready to play, see what you got," Rich Eisen said.

Since 2003, Eisen has had his hand deep in the cookie jar that is the NFL. In his professional journey, he's worked for the NFL Network, ESPN and SportsCenter as an analyst covering the league from a wide lens.

"Deshaun Watson. Don't you think he's starting next year? Why wouldn't they give it one last run? For all the money that you put in his pocket, if he's ready to play, see what you got," @RichEisenShow pic.twitter.com/3lgU8CPEdy — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) January 6, 2026

The thought that Eisen has isn't a bad one.

And it definitely is one that other people have had throughout the year.

In 2025, the Browns platooned various quarterbacks under center, none of whom really impressed. To start the year, veteran Joe Flacco was under center, throwing for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four starts. After moving him to the Cincinnati Bengals, they then turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel, who struggled to throw the ball down the field en route to 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in six starts.

He wasn't doing bad, but it wasn't enough to keep trotting him out there everyday.

So, the team then looked to rookie Shedeur Sanders, who seemed the most exciting of the three options for the coaching staff. He's had plenty of ups and downs, finishing the season with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in seven starts.

With such struggles from the entire quarterback room, that gives Watson a really good shot to take the starting job this offseason.

The Browns front office will continue to monitor the free agency market and do their due diligence in the draft, per Berry, but it seems they are going to end up rolling with the three bodies they do have on the roster already.

Buckle up Cleveland. 2026 isn't going to be more simple or less interesting than 2025.