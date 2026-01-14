Kevin Stefanski Tracker: Latest News and Updates on Ex-Browns Coach’s Job Search

The Browns did what nearly one-third of the NFL has done so far this offseason, firing coach Kevin Stefanski after a 5–12 campaign in 2025.

Stefanski amassed a 44–56 record while coaching in Cleveland, leading them to the playoffs twice while winning two Coach of the Year awards. Unfortunately, a 7–26 record over the past two seasons has the Browns moving on.

The 43-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the top candidates in this hiring cycle and has already interviewed—or been requested to interview—for six of the league’s nine current openings.

Here’s a look at the status of each in our Stefanski tacker.

Note: This is a live story and will be updated periodically.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are searching for another head coach after firing Raheem Morris. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Former head coach: Raheem Morris

Stefanski interview: Sunday, Jan. 11

Stefanski interviewed with the Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 11 as Atlanta looks to hire their second coach in three seasons following the firing of Raheem Morris. An offensive coach, Stefanski would have several weapons at his disposal in running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former head coach: John Harbaugh

Stefanski interview: Friday, Jan. 9.

The Ravens shocked the NFL world last week by firing John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. They quickly turned the page, interviewing former division rival Kevin Stefanski last Friday. With one of the league’s elite quarterbacks already in place in Lamar Jackson, Baltimore is widely viewed as the most attractive opening on the market.

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark Davis and the Raiders are looking for a coach for a second consecutive offseason. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former head coach: Pete Carroll

Stefanski interview: Thursday, Jan. 8

The Raiders wasted no time moving on from the failed Pete Carroll experiment, firing the 74-year-old after a 2–15 season in 2025. Amid a search led by general manager John Spytek and part-owner Tom Brady, Stefanski interviewed with Las Vegas last Thursday, Jan. 8.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel after four seasons. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former head coach: Mike McDaniel

Stefanski interview: Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Stefanski interviewed with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Jan. 13, six days after they somewhat shockingly fired their former coach in Mike McDaniel after four seasons. Miami hired a new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan and could be ready to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose contract ranks among the NFL’s worst at the quarterback position.

New York Giants

The Giants fired Brian Daboll earlier this season. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Former head coach: Brian Daboll

Stefanski interview: Wednesday, Jan. 7.

The Giants were one of two NFL teams to get a head start on their coaching search this year when the fired Brian Daboll this past season after a 2–8 start to the campaign. New York has since cast a wide net for their next man in charge, which included an interview with Stefanski last Wednesday.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans fired Brian Callahan earlier this season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former head coach: Brian Callahan

Stefanski interview: Saturday, Jan. 11

Like the Giants, Tennessee also fired its head coach mid-season, deciding to move on Brian Callahan after a 1–5 start to the 2025 season. Equipped with a young, promising quarterback in Cam Ward, the Titans interviewed Stefanski on Saturday, Jan. 11.

