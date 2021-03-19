Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Browns Agree to One-Year, $3.5 Million Deal with LB Anthony Walker

Friday, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a one-year deal with free agent linebacker Anthony Walker worth up to $3.5 million.
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker as announced by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The deal is for one year and worth up to $3.5 million.

Walker, who made a free agent visit on Thursday, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Colts and spent his first four seasons there. Still only 25 years old, turning 26 in August, Walker is a hyper focused run stopper, likely taking over the role that B.J. Goodson had with the team in 2020, which likely means Goodson will be playing elsewhere.

The former Northwestern Wildcat is a little over 6' and around 240 pounds. A more focused run stopper than Goodson was, he's likely to play the role of a sub package run defender. The goal will be to have Walker, along with players like fellow linebacker Sione Takitaki and nose tackle Andrew Billings, put the opponent into obvious passing situations and then come off the field for personnel more equipped to defend the pass.

The Browns want to be able to adjust personnel to opponents as well as dictate to offenses what they can do. With teams like the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens who will occasionally put a bunch of tight ends on the field and try to run the ball down the opponent's throat, Walker helps the Browns make a seamless adjustment to stop them.

Meanwhile, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who have their strength in spreading teams out and throwing the ball, the Browns are adding personnel that can better counteract it.

Walker's teammate, Darius Leonard, responded to a tweet about what the Browns were getting in the former Colt.

