Browns Sign Two, Release Two From Practice Squad

    December 28, 2021
    Browns Do Some Bookkeeping, Sign Two, Release Two From Practice Squad

    Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a couple of roster moves to balance their books in light of the players they are getting back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
    The Cleveland Browns made a couple of roster moves to account for getting players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including eight on Monday. The team announced the signing of tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the practice squad, releasing wide receiver Jojo Natson and corner Brian Allen to make room.

    Both Forristall and Cager had been signed to the active roster in lieu of losing so many players to COVID-19, even if only temporarily. They released them as they got players like tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver Jarvis Landry back, but want to keep them with the team.

    Cager is a giant wide receiver with some physical ability. 6'5" and 220 pounds, Cager is 24 years old with some upside and the Browns need all the wide receiver help they can get right now. He has appeared in one game this season against the Detroit Lions where he was on the field for a single offensive play.

    Forristall, a former tight end out of the University of Alabama  has appeared in two regular season games this year, playing 11 offensive snaps. When the Browns were juggling tight ends between the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as the injured list with Harrison Bryant's high ankle sprain.

    Natson had been operating as the team's kick returner the last few games. As no one else has shown much any interest in signing Natson, the Browns don't really need to actively keep him on the team, but can get him back quickly on short notice.

    Allen, who had spent time with the team in training camp, was signed when the Browns secondary was missing a significant portion of the group to both injuries as well as COVID-19. 

    Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Sign Two, Release Two From Practice Squad

    Kevin Stefanski: "You Second Guess Everything When It Doesn't Work"
    Kevin Stefanski: "You Second Guess Everything When It Doesn't Work"

    Green Bay Packers Loss Underscores Cleveland Browns Deficiencies
    Packers Loss Underscores Browns Deficiencies

    Possible Cleveland Browns Draft Target Garrett Wilson Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
    Browns Activate 8 from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) returns a kickoff during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Rookie Anthony Schwartz Celebrates First Career Touchdown After Difficult Ordeal

    Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods1031
    Browns Defense Under Joe Woods is Good, has Path to be Great

    Cleveland Browns Have Legit Shot at AFC North Title Following Week 16

