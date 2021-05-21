Browns Sign TE Connor Davis, Roster Back to 90

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of tight end Connor Davis on Friday, which brings them back to the roster limit of 90.

The Cleveland Browns waived tight end Kyle Markway on Thursday and Friday, replaced him on the roster by announcing the signing of fellow tight end Connor Davis.

Davis is a big, inline Y style tight end at 6'7 1/2" and listed at 271 pounds. Stylistically similar to former Browns tight end Darren Fells, his size and length work as an extension of the offensive line. Not only does Davis has the bulk to hopefully drive opponents off the line of scrimmage, but he has tremendous length, which is useful when it comes to things like reach blocking.

Davis played for Stony Brook in college and then spent 2019 in the AAF with the Birmingham Iron followed by 2020 in the XFL with St. Louis Battlehawks until COVID-19 forced the league to cease operation.

Davis did end up signing with the New York Jets practice squad during the 2020 season.

Austin Hooper and David Njoku are the Browns two primary players that can operate from an inline position, both excelling in blocking this past season. Even for the Seawolves of Stony Brook, Davis was never really a pass catcher. He only caught five passes in 2017.

In fact, Davis actually started at right tackle for Stony Brook in 2015. In 2016, he even contributed as a defensive lineman in a game in their game against the University of Albany in addition to playing tight end.

Davis a slightly undersized tackle with a skill number. And for a team that wants to run the football with some athleticism up front and utilize zone, that can be useful.

