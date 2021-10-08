Browns Sign LB Elijah Lee to Active Roster, Waive DE Joe Jackson

After initially releasing him earlier in the week, the Browns re-signed linebacker Elijah Lee to the active roster and waiving defensive end Joe Jackson.

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of linebacker Elijah Lee to the active roster from their practice squad on Friday after waiving defensive end Joe Jackson on Thursday.

It's been an eventful week for Lee, who was released from the active roster on Tuesday, re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday and then re-signed back to the active roster on Friday.

Smith has been a major part of the special teams unit for the Browns, leading the team in snaps. He's also played 60 snaps at linebacker the past three weeks as a sub for linebacker Malcolm Smith.

The Browns announced they were designating linebacker Anthony Walker to return from Injured Reserve, which seemed to be what initially prompted them to waive Lee. They made sure they would have him ready to be activated on Sunday and then simply signed him to the active roster again.

Joe Jackson, the reserve defensive end recorded a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs in week one of the season, but his snaps have steadily declined over four games. He had ten against the Chiefs, but was down to five against the Minnesota Vikings. His special teams snaps had increased.

The team does have Ifeadi Odenigbo on the active roster, which may be why the Browns felt comfortable in waiving Jackson. They were carrying five defensive ends. Jackson may be a player the Browns hope to get back on their practice squad.

He was initially released to allow the Browns to carry Jacob Phillips onto the regular season roster and then put him on injured reserve in hopes of getting him back by perhaps November. No one claimed Jackson, who was then re-signed by the Browns to their active roster once Phillips no longer counted against the roster.

That may show that the Browns will be able to get Jackson back on the practice squad.

READ MORE: Browns Rule Out Chris Hubbard, Greg Newsome For Game Against Chargers