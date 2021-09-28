September 28, 2021
Browns Sign DB Herb Miller III to Practice Squad, Release TE Jordan Franks

The Cleveland Browns made a move with their practice squad, signing CB Herb Miller III and releasing tight end Jordan Franks.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive back Herb Miller III to the practice squad, opting to release tight end Jordan Franks. Franks had been activated for the Browns game against the Chicago Bears.

The Browns are listing Miller as a corner, but he also has experience as a safety. Miller is taller, a little over 6'1", but his wingspan of 73 5/8" is pretty limited and his athleticism in testing was underwhelming.

What makes Miller interesting is he did not play all that much in college at Florida Atlantic. He started two seasons in college, his freshman and junior years, but was largely a role player as a sophomore and senior season.

Since leaving college, he has appeared in four NFL games, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was able to record an interception. The Bucs opted to release Miller last month and signed him to their practice squad. They even protected him as recently as two weeks ago. Since then, they released him from there and the Browns have now signed him.

Jordan Franks is someone the Browns have had on their practice squad multiple times. He was a little more valuable as a result of the losses at tight end heading up into the season. including Stephen Carlson. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up back on the Browns practice squad again at some point. He knows their system and the offense.

READ MORE: Greedy Williams Ready to Step in for Greg Newsome if need be

Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Herb Miller (36) tackles during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
