September 28, 2021
Browns’ Greedy Williams Ready to Step in for Greg Newsome II if Need be

If Greg Newsome II is to miss any time, the Browns should be fine with Greedy Williams.
Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome ll exited the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon. Newsome left with a calf injury, one that required an MRI.

"We'll see when we get the results. I'm worried about anybody who gets an MRI,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday.

Newsome is off to a terrific start to his professional career and any injury would be an unfortunate setback. The rookie cornerback was able to win a training camp battle against Greedy Williams to play opposite of Denzel Ward.

Sunday against the Bears Newsome was targeted just three times and allowed a pair of grabs and had one pass breakup.

To this point in the season Williams has played just 16 defensive snaps. Against the Bears he was out there for 48% of the special teams snaps and eight plays on defense. Williams finished with a tackle and pass breakup.

Williams missed the entirety of his second season in the NFL and is finally healthy. If he needs to step in for the injured Newsome - it comes as a chance to impress. Williams will get the opportunity to show why he should be out there and should make the most of that chance if it comes. First up would be the tough task of stopping either Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings.

This week there will be more known on the Newsome injury. Following the game Newsome Tweeted out that he was good, so that should save the worry of anything too serious. 

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, facing, participates in drills with Greg Newsome II during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 15
