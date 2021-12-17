Browns to Sign QB Jacob Dolegala Per Report

With both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cleveland Browns are adding emergency quarterback help behind Nick Mullens.

With their top two quarterbacks on the COVID-19 list, the Cleveland Browns are planning to roll with Nick Mullens as their starter. In an emergency situation, the Browns might have to turn to fullback Johnny Stanton, who played quarterback at UNLV or wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played in high school.

So according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns are trying to bring in free agent quarterback Jake Dolegala.

25 years old, Dolegala played collegiately for the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. When he initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and was on their practice squad.

He also spent time with the New England Patriots on their practice squad both in 2020 and 2021. Dolegala was also briefly with the Green Bay Packers in training camp this past summer as well as the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

At 6'7" 242 pounds, Dolegala stands out on a football field. In a situation where he might have to see the field, his mobility might mitigate some challenges with the offensive line and potentially a limited playbook.

The NFL remains steadfast in keeping the game on Saturday as scheduled, despite protests from both the NFLPA and players on the Browns.

So unless the Browns are able to have players get cleared in time for the game, they are planning for the contingency of playing without them., putting the best product out there they can.

At 7-6, a win against the Las Vegas Raiders would keep the team's playoff chances alive, so they are going to do everything in their power to try to achieve it.

READ MORE: Browns Denzel Ward Awarded For Big Play Against Ravens