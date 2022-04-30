Cleveland Browns Trade Out of Second Round in Move with Houston Texans

With the first move of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns make a trade with the Houston Texans, trading out of the second round entirely for a package of three draft selections.

With their first opportunity to make a move in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have made another trade with the Houston Texans. The Texans move up 24 spots to the 44th pick in the draft for a package of picks including 68th pick in the third round, plus 108th and 124th pick in the fourth round.

68th pick is the next one for the Browns, who also control 78 and 99 in the third round. The last time the Browns had traded out of the first and second round was the 2008 NFL Draft where they didn't select a player until round four, Beau Bell from UNLV.

The Browns do have the ammunition to move back up into the second round if they have a target in mind.

Browns general manager is no stranger to making day two tradest in his tenure with the Browns. In 2020, he traded back twice and last year, he moved up in the second round to acquire Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the linebacker who made a big impact as a rookie.

None of those trades involved such a dramatic move as this one, moving out of the second round entirely in exchange for a package of picks. The Browns are opting for quantity over quality to address a wide range of issues on their team. They now have nine picks as opposed to seven overall.

The Texans selected Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III with the selection. The Browns gave up six picks in all to get quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans, now find a way to reduce that difference to four.