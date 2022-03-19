Skip to main content

Report: Browns trying to bring back Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney

According to a report, the Cleveland Browns are looking to bring back Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney.

After clearing some cap space by restructuring Amari Cooper’s contract, the Cleveland Browns are looking to bring back two familiar faces. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are looking to bring back Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney.

Cleveland wants to bring back both players at the right price. Landry would come back on less than the original $15 million dollars he was scheduled to make, if he was to return. Landry was noted to have interest from the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Clowney normally does not sign until closer to camp, as he tried to get a longer term deal.

“The Browns have been talking to the agents of both players, will try to get deals done with them before long. They recognize, however, that Clowney operates on his own timeframe, and that he’ll sign when he’s ready,” said Mary Kay Cabot.

