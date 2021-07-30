Browns GM Andrew Berry: Over 90 Percent of Players Have At Least First Shot

Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns general manager addressed the media on Friday and noted over 90 percent of the roster has gotten at least their first shot for COVID-19 vaccination.

Unfortunately, the Browns have already suffered their first sting of a COVID-19 related absence as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is still in protocol after testing positive for the virus when he reported to training camp on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the team is on pace to be able to have their facility operate in a normal capacity reasonably soon. Once the team is over the 85 vaccinated threshold, they can operate normally.

This may also help to explain center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter's comments regarding a practice by certain teams having players wear a wristband to flag them in practices, saying its unnecessary to label players with a "scarlet marking" of sorts, a shaming device. They already know which players are unvaccinated, because they are wearing masks in the building.

The Browns have not adopted this policy of making a player who is not vaccinated wearing a wrist band or any other marking on the practice field.

"We believe the vaccine is safe and effective."

Tretter was also critical of the NFL's decision to release such heavy handed threats in regards to COVID-19. As Tretter pointed out, the NFL was able to operate last season when they followed the protocols.

"The protocols got us through last year."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has called being vaccinated a competitive advantage, something that quarterback Baker Mayfield echoed before the start of training camp.

There's been no indication what has driven the vaccination rate on the Browns, but the fact there are some vocal proponents of it, including the NFLPA President, who's a leader on the team has likely played an important role.

