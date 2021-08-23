Browns Waive WR Alexander Hollins, Cody Parkey Placed on Injured Reserve

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving wide receiver Alexander Hollins as they try to get their roster down to 80. They are also placing kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve with a quad injury along with Montrel Meander who suffered a ruptured Achilles'.

Hollins joined the team at the end of the 2020 season as a waiver claim from the Minnesota Vikings. He knew Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from there. Despite being grabbed through the end of the playoffs, Hollins was never active in a game.

Nominally a speed threat for a team that desperately needed more of it for the wide receiver room, Hollins found himself near the bottom of the depth chart looking up as the Browns were able to add in more speed in the offseason.

The move to waive Hollins brings their wide receiver total own to nine of what would be 80 spots on their roster. They simply weren't able to find reps for a player like Hollins as other options including Davion Davis was able to earn more playing time in the preseason.

The Browns will still need to waive two more players at least since linebacker Montrel Meander reportedly ruptured his Achilles', which will have put on injured reserve. It will likely be the same result for offensive tackle Alex Taylor who suffered an ankle injury that immediately saw the Browns rule him out of the preseason game against the New York Giants.

Cody Parkey being on injured reserve means that Chase McLaughlin will be the kicker unless the Browns decide to go outside the organization for help at that position.

