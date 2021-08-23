August 23, 2021
Browns Waive WR Alexander Hollins, Cody Parkey Placed on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns have waived wide Alexander Hollins and placed kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve.
Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving wide receiver Alexander Hollins as they try to get their roster down to 80. They are also placing kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve with a quad injury along with Montrel Meander who suffered a ruptured Achilles'.

Hollins joined the team at the end of the 2020 season as a waiver claim from the Minnesota Vikings. He knew Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from there. Despite being grabbed through the end of the playoffs, Hollins was never active in a game.

Nominally a speed threat for a team that desperately needed more of it for the wide receiver room, Hollins found himself near the bottom of the depth chart looking up as the Browns were able to add in more speed in the offseason.

The move to waive Hollins brings their wide receiver total own to nine of what would be 80 spots on their roster. They simply weren't able to find reps for a player like Hollins as other options including Davion Davis was able to earn more playing time in the preseason.

The Browns will still need to waive two more players at least since linebacker Montrel Meander reportedly ruptured his Achilles', which will have put on injured reserve. It will likely be the same result for offensive tackle Alex Taylor who suffered an ankle injury that immediately saw the Browns rule him out of the preseason game against the New York Giants.

Cody Parkey being on injured reserve means that Chase McLaughlin will be the kicker unless the Browns decide to go outside the organization for help at that position.

Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Alexander Hollins (15) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns linebacker Montrel Meander is treated by medical staff after an on-field injury during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Brownsgiants 14
Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
Cleveland Browns tight end Connor Davis attempts to bring down a pass during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 9
May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
