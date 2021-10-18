Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield Receiving Second Opinion on Shoulder, per Report

Baker Mayfield will be gathering a second opinion on his hurt shoulder that will dictate his immediate future.

Things are currently unclear if the Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfiekd on Thursday Night Football when the Browns host the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield dislocated his shoulder for the second time this season, the same shoulder that has a torn labrum. It is the non-throwing shoulder, but still puts a significant amount of pain and makes things uncomfortable. J.J. Watt was able to strip-sack Mayfield and the Browns quarterback landed awkwardly on the shoulder once again.

Baker Mayfield Re-injures Left Shoulder, Returns to Game

“Baker with the shoulder, we’ll just gather more information over the next couple of days on him,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield received an MRI from team doctors on Monday, but is getting a second opinion that will decide if he plays Thursday night or not, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland Dot Com.

It is not clear if the second opinion is to make sure there is not further damage, or to agree with the first opinion that there is indeed further damage. It has not been made known yet if that is the case. With Baker Mayfield known to be an ultra-competitor, there is worry the second look could be him looking for a better answer that allows him to miss no time. It would fit the competing spirit that Mayfield has always had, but it is yet to be known.

Following the game against the Arizona Cardinals Mayfield made it clear that he would be ready for the matchup with the Broncos. Now, that seems to be up in the air with the news that a second opinion is being gathered.

Mayfield was sacked five times against the Cardinals while completing 19-of-28 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield fumbled the ball twice and threw an interception as well.

The possible option for the Browns is to sit Mayfield and allow the shoulder to rest. Backup quarterback Case Keenum would get the start, though there is a definite drop in the position value when you do such thing.

Best case scenario is Mayfield did not further damage the shoulder with the second dislocation and he is just sore after the beating he took against the Cardinals. For his sake, the Browns hopefully get their starting offensive tackles back and there is no worry on a drop back.

