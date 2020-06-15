BrownsDigest
Conor Orr Identifies His Biggest Weakness For Browns, But Is It? That Depends On Perspective

Pete Smith

In an article identifying the weakness for teams in the AFC, Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated selected the safety position for the Cleveland Browns. Whether someone wants to agree or disagree with that analysis depends on the perspective with which they are viewing the team.

SAFETY: The Browns upgraded at tight end this offseason and should have a better pass rush now that Myles Garrett has returned from suspension. The offensive line was the biggest overhaul; after the 2019 version was a tremendous miscalculation that cost John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens their jobs. Cleveland played a good amount of zone defense last year but struggled in their forays into man coverage. They added Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency then selected Grant Delpit out of LSU in the second round. It’s safe to call that an overhaul on the cheap. But until we know how it works together, the safety position is relatively unproven. - Connor Orr

In a vacuum, there's no position group on the Browns with less proven talent and more question marks than linebacker. There's a far better idea of what to expect this season from the safety position this year in terms of which players contribute than linebacker, where even forecasting the players who will start the year is difficult and none of them is proven.

Where it becomes a subjective argument is considering how much the linebacker position is going to be asked to do within the defensive scheme defensive coordinator Joe Woods is installing. Even he has hinted that the linebacker position isn't going to be asked to do a ton if their approach to that group in free agency and the NFL Draft didn't paint a clear direction.

Meanwhile, Woods has expressed a desire to play a heavy amount of nickel and even shift to a dime scheme where only one linebacker on the field while they would have three safeties and corners on the field.

There are absolutely valid questions to be asked of the safeties for the Browns when they are fielding two safeties. Presumably, Karl Joseph will be the strong safety and either Andrew Sendejo or rookie second round pick Grant Delpit will start at free. They ultimately want to get to a point where they can put all three on the field at once, potentially having Delpit operate from the slot at points. The Browns also have Sheldrick Redwine, who has experience both at free as well as the slot.

The lack of on-field practices might make developing the safety position more difficult. Landmarks are easy enough to practice individually but reading route combinations and reacting to what's going on are more difficult to simulate. If they want Delpit or whoever is in the slot to operate in man coverage, that is another challenge to overcome as the ability to get good practice reps is limited.

By virtue of the amount the Browns likely intend to put on their safeties in this defense, it's not unreasonable to identify them as the weakest area on the field. The linebacker position has less talent and more to prove, but the scheme may simply not ask enough of them to make it more critical than safety.

Regardless on where someone comes out in this discussion, it highlights the challenges for the Browns on defense this year and why attempting to insert the Browns in the playoffs might be difficult due to circumstances beyond their control.

Criticism Of Baker Mayfield Reveals It's Not Politics, But A Cultural Battle Over Kneeling, Protest By Athletes

When a commenter on social media wanted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to say he would not kneel this season, Mayfield said he would kneel, which prompted criticism over the notion of politics in sports when Mayfield's actual political action has not received nearly the criticism as the intent to kneel.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Photographed Training In "I Can't Breathe" Shirt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has always found his own way to send a message. He was recently photographed training in the iconic "I Can't Breathe" shirt that NBA players made famous after Eric Garner died in 2014.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield Tells Fan He Will Kneel This Season, Releases Statement About Potential Fallout

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield responded to a comment on his Instagram account insisting he tell people he would not be kneeling this season, saying he would kneel.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Charley Casserly On Browns: "Just Write Down The Team On Paper. They're A Playoff Team"

Former general manager of the Washington Redskins and currently analyst for NFL Network Charley Casserly predicts the Cleveland Browns will reach the 2020 postseason.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Browns Rookie Jedrick Wills Chops Off His Hair

Cleveland Browns rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills posted a video to his Twitter account showing him in a barber chair before time elapses and he ends up with a much shorter haircut.

Pete Smith

Browns Negotiating Lucrative Contract Extension With Myles Garrett

Although the two sides have been in communication, there are reports about the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett negotiating a lucrative contract extension.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: "We're Trying To Win On The Margins"

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the new director of football ops for the Cleveland Browns had his introductory conference call on Thursday, answering questions about his background, expertise and his role with the team.

Pete Smith

HiramB

NFL Minicamps Were Always a Pipe Dream

Between issues with the NFLPA, the short time line and now college football programs coming down with COVID-19 infections, minicamps were never realistic.

Pete Smith

Alonzo Highsmith Hired On In Full-Time Role With Seahawks Scouting Department

Former Cleveland Browns Vice President of Pro Personnel Alonzo Highsmith has taken a full-time job in the Seattle Seahawks front office after serving as a consultant for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Release Emotional Video Taking On Institutional Racism, Repeatedly Saying, "Black Lives Matter"

Led by owner Steve Bisciotti, the Baltimore Ravens released a video almost in ten minutes in length addressing institutional racism on a societal level in America.

Pete Smith