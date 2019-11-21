The NFL has upheld Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension after the league listened to his appeal in New York City, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Garrett was initially suspended indefinitely last week and will be required to meet with the commissioner's office before being reinstated for 2020. His ban includes the final six games of the regular season and any potential postseason games by the Browns.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Garrett was fined $45,623 and other players, including Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, will also be fined.

Garrett was disciplined for ripping off Rudolph's helmet and hitting him with it during the closing seconds of last Thursday's 21–7 win. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were suspended three games and one game, respectively, for their roles in the fight.

The NFL announced on Thursday that it reduced Pouncey's ban from three games to two and will uphold his $35,096 fine. Ogunjobi's suspension was upheld on Wednesday at the appeal hearing.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur before their brawl broke out during his appeal hearing. Rudolph and the Steelers have denied the allegation.

Garrett's suspension is the longest in NFL history for a single on-field incident. The previous longest ban was Albert Haynesworth being forced to miss five games in 2006 for stepping on a player's face.