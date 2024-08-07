Cleveland Browns Chances of Brandon Aiyuk Trade Just Improved
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the top trade suitors for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Both the Browns and New England Patriots have been considered the top teams in the running to acquire him.
However, Cleveland's chances of winning the Aiyuk sweepstakes just increased greatly.
According to a new report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots have decided to end their pursuit of Aiyuk.
While there are still other teams, including the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who have had interest in Aiyuk, the Browns appear to be the top team remaining.
It has been reported that Cleveland would include current star wide receiver Amari Cooper in their trade offer for Aiyuk.
Aiyuk would be a massive addition for the Browns' offense. He would give them a long-term No. 1 option at just 26 years old.
During the 2023 season with the 49ers, Aiyuk put up the best season of his young career. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers make him an extremely intriguing target for Cleveland.
Assuming they did trade Cooper in the trade, that would leave the Browns with Aiyuk and Jerry Jeudy as their top two wide receivers. They would also have Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman behind them.
Deshaun Watson would be getting a much more dynamic No. 1 target. Cooper is an elite wideout, but Aiyuk brings much more speed and athletic ability at this stage in his career than Cooper.
Only time will tell if this trade ends up going down, but Cleveland seems to have a very good shot at pulling off the trade. If Aiyuk chooses that he's willing to sign a long-term deal with the Browns, it sounds like this trade could end up happening.
Expect to hear more updates come out in the very near future about this situation.