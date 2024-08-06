REPORT: Amari Cooper Will Be Included in Browns' Trade Offer for Brandon Aiyuk
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to a framework of a trade that would acquire San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk would be a massive addition for the Browns, but the question has become, what would the team have to give up in order to get Aiyuk?
Now, we seem to have more information on what that trade offer could entail.
ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington has dropped more intel about what Cleveland could be offering. On today's episode of Get Up, he stated that the Browns would be including star wide receiver Amari Cooper as part of the trade package.
Cooper would likely be accompanied by a pick or two. That would be a perfect scenario for Cleveland.
While there is no question that Cooper is one of the most talented wide receivers in the game, he isn't getting any younger. Moving off of him in order to acquire a long-term No. 1 like Aiyuk would be a smart decision.
During the 2023 season with the Browns, Cooper ended up catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He was a valuable piece for the offense, but replacing him with Aiyuk would be an improvement.
As for Aiyuk, he racked up 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. It was the best season of his career and he is poised to have an even bigger year in 2024.
Any trade for the 26-year-old wide receiver would be accompanied by a major long-term contract extension. Clearly, the Browns are more than ready to pay that deal.
Expect to hear more news about a potential Aiyuk trade in the very near future. The situation seems to be picking up speed and Cleveland has a very real chance of bringing in a new face of the wide receiver room.