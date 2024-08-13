Cleveland Browns' Division Rivals Agree To Trade For Brandon Aiyuk
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached an agreement on the framework of a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, via Ian Rapoport of NFL media.
In order for the trade to be made official, Aiyuk has to agree to the deal. The Steelers seem to have made him a contract offer, but the 49ers also have an offer on the table for the wide out.
Now it's essentially up to Aiyuk to decide whether or not he wants to take San Francisco's offer and remain in the Bay or head eastward to Pittsburgh.
Aiyuk had been a trade target of the Browns throughout this entire process, but he did not seem to express all that much interest in joining Cleveland. The New England Patriots were also rumored to have made a legitimate offer for Aiyuk, but Aiyuk was not willing to sign with the Patriots long term.
If this deal does ultimately go through, it's obviously a major kick in the teeth to the Browns.
The Steelers would then suddenly boast a fearsome tandem of Aiyuk and George Pickens at wide receiver, giving them one of the best duos in football.
Currently, Pittsburgh has very limited depth behind Pickens at wide receiver, but the addition of Aiyuk would certainly change that pretty quickly.
The Steelers won 10 games and made the playoffs last season, finishing in third place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Browns.
Aiyuk hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.