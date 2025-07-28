Cleveland Browns Gives Positive Update on Promising Left Tackle
The Cleveland Browns need to plug holes at the most important positions on the offensive side of the ball.
This includes at left tackle. The Browns have been searching for the next anchor along the offensive line and they hope they have it on the roster.
Dawand Jones is entering his third year in Cleveland. He continues to take big steps forward and has looked the part of a potential franchise left tackle.
Offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren spoke on Jones during training camp.
"Since I've gotten here, I've seen that commitment [from Dawand Jones] to become a better version of himself, and that's what we're all trying to do," Bloomgren said. "I think Friday was probably his best practice. That's obviously a very good sign."
Jones was taken in the fourth round by the Browns during the 2023 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 21 games, making 17 starts, at tackle over his first two years with the team.
Jones played limited time at left tackle last season but impressed when he got the opportunity. He entered the offseason with the goal of getting in better shape and did just that.
Toward the end of the 2024 season, Jones suffered the second season-ending injury of his career. He was able to add more muscle to his frame. The transformation will go a long way in helping Jones stay on the field.
The Browns have many questions to answer at the quarterback position. When the time comes and those questions are answered, Cleveland hopes that the quarterback is well-protected with Jones on the outside.