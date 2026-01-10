Myles Garrett caps off historical season with Browns by adding new accolade

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has had quite the year for the team, as he has more than earned his massive contract extension last offseason.

It's been a historic one for one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, as he ended his 2025 season on a high note by breaking the NFL record for sacks in a season with 23. While it didn't lead to success for the Browns, who finished the year 5-12, it did earn Garrett league honors.

Garrett did get his seventh career Pro Bowl selection and his sixth consecutive year on that roster. It has gotten even better now that the AP has named their All-Pro, and to no one's surprise, Garrett was named to the first team.

Best of the best! Myles Garrett has been voted AP first-team All-Pro pic.twitter.com/dEZPX1qZqR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2026

During his nine-year career, Garrett has been named an AP All-Pro seven times. In five of those selections to the All-Pro, Garrett was named to the first team.

It's easy to see how Garrett was a slam dunk for All-Pro after the unforgettable season he had. Besides the record-setting 23 sacks, Garrett also led the NFL in tackles for loss with 33 while also posting 53 pressures, 60 tackles, 39 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass deflection in 17 games.

After his seven-sack rookie season in 2017, Garrett hasn't gone a season without posting at least 10 sacks in a year since then. Not many defenders in the history of the NFL have ever done that.

Garrett is about to enter the second year of his contract, which includes an extra four years on it from the $160 million extension he signed in the offseason. The Browns will have him on the roster through the 2030 season.

At 30 years old, Garrett just seems to be getting better and better with age, but the lack of wins has to be hindering him, since he wants a Super Bowl title before he retires. That's why the Browns' head coach search after Kevin Stefanski's firing will be important to show Garrett they are serious about winning.

Cleveland got lucky last offseason that a contract extension helped persuade Garrett to back off from his trade demand earlier in that offseason, but the Browns need to start making strides to win now, or they may not be so lucky next time.

Garrett is a once-in-a-generation talent that the Browns need to take advantage of moving forward if they want any shot at bringing home a Lombardi Trophy.