Browns Offensive Star Reacts To Reaching Career Milestone
On a day where not much went right for the Cleveland Browns in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy delivered a milestone moment, eclipsing 1,000 yards in a season for the first time in his career.
Jeudy was the lone bright spot on a miserable day of Browns football at Huntington Bank Field. The ex-Broncos first-round pick caught a season-high 11 passes for, 108 yards in the loss. It was his third game of the season with over 100 yards, all three have come over the last five weeks.
The performance was more than enough to get Jeudy into the 1,000-yard club.
"It mean's a lot," Jeudy said. "I've been grinding hard for this moment. This past offseason I've been working my butt off to perform to the best of my abilities. Reaching 1,000, I'm extremely thankful, extremely blessed. But, unfortunately that thousand doesn't mean nothing without going to the playoffs, without winning games."
Jeudy became just the 17th pass-catcher in Browns history to reach the 1,000-yard plateau. He also produced the franchise's third-straight season with a 1,000-yard receiver, something that had never happened in franchise history. Amari Cooper, who the Browns traded earlier this season, provided the first two legs of that streak in 2022 and 2023.
Much was made about Jeudy's lack of 1,000-yard seasons back when the Browns made a trade with Denver to acquire him back in March. It became a particular point of contention when Cleveland signed the Alabama product to a three-year extension before he'd even played a snap for the team. Now he has one – and counting. Admittedly though, for Jeudy, it doesn't feel quite as satisfying when his team is 3-11.
"Right now, it doesn't mean anything," said Jeudy. "Like I said, the win is the most important thing and we just have to find a way to finish. That is the more important thing."
After a loss, it's understandable why Jeudy wouldn't be in such a celebratory mood for a personal milestone. He did open up about what reaching it would mean to him in the week leading up to the game though.
"The most important thing for me is really to prove myself right, just by it being a frustrating three years in my career, but I didn't let that dwell on me," he said. "I just kept working and now I'm in the position I am now, about to reach a thousand yards."
That box is now checked. Now it's on to bigger things for Cleveland's new No. 1 wide receiver.
"The main goal for me is really try to get to that Super Bowl and get to the playoffs for the first time in my career," Jeudy asserted this week. "So that's something I'm going to keep striving and work towards."