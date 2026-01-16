Cleveland Browns land second interview with candidate many fans expected to be out

The Cleveland Browns saw one of their top candidates for the head coaching job, John Harbaugh, make the first decision of the coaching carousel, choosing the New York Giants as his destination.

It has opened the door for the other NFL teams with openings to start pouncing on the other candidates out there. One of those candidates, Todd Monken, has reportedly been Harbaugh's top choice for offensive coordinator in New York.

ESPN NFL reporter Peter Schrager appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast, where he shared that Monken is still in the running for the Browns' head coach opening.

"Everyone in the morning was like Todd Monken is going to be his offensive coordinator. Well, Todd Monken is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns job on Tuesday, I believe, for the second time, and might be the Cleveland Browns head coach. So, slow down with putting in who is going to be the coordinators."

Peter Schrager said on Bill Simmons’ podcast that Todd Monken will have a second head coaching interview with the Browns next week. Said he’s not a done deal as Giants OC. pic.twitter.com/9xMNW4YnK9 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 16, 2026

Monken has spent the last three years as the Ravens' offensive coordinator under Harbaugh. The long-time offensive coordinator made progress with quarterback Lamar Jackson as a passer and helped him win the NFL's MVP back in 2023.

Cleveland has plenty of candidates to pick from, with Monken being one of the most intriguing. He did a great job continuing the Ravens' offense's success, with his tenure defined by his work with Derrick Henry in the backfield over the last two years.

Monken has proven, with Jackson as his quarterback, that he can turn anyone into a more elite pocket passer. Jackson was better known for his running, but with fewer hits and greater accuracy with the football, Monken might have helped Jackson add a few more years to his career.

This brings up why Monken would be a good fit as the head coach as the Browns try to figure out their future plans at quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel competing. Regardless of who starts, Monken has shown himself to be a good developer of quarterbacks, which could bode well for Sanders, with many Browns fans wanting him to be the future.

Cleveland is solid on defense, so whoever the head coach is will have the option to keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and keep things the same there. It's the offense that'll need the most attention, which is why an offense-minded coach like Monken could bring fresh ideas and get this offense going.

The Browns are smart for bringing him back in the building, and now with the threat of Harbaugh stealing him away, if Cleveland likes him enough, it might be time to get a deal done with Monken.