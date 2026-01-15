Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Goal in Recovery From ACL Surgery

Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since he sustained a season-ending ACL injury back in December. The Chiefs quarterback, who has since undergone surgery, provided an encouraging update on his recovery, indicating that everything has been going well.

Mahomes even revealed his goal for himself as he works his way back to the football field, informing reporters that he’s aiming to return for the 2026 season opener and be ready to play without restrictions in Week 1.

“I think, the long-term ... I want to be ready for Week 1, the doctor said that I could be, but I can’t predict what’s going to happen throughout the process. That’s my goal. I’ll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in Week 1, and have no restrictions.” Mahomes said, speaking to reporters virtually, via Fox 4’s Harold R. Kuntz.

"It's a long process, but I'm excited for it." The full update from Patrick Mahomes on rehab and hopes to be back by Week 1. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/mBwZNCTCG0 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 15, 2026

Mahomes noted that doctors have had to hold him back from pushing too hard while rehabbing, but that overall the process has been going great.

Mahomes had surgery to repair his ACL and LCL on Dec. 15, 2025. He sustained the injury during a Dec. 14 game against the Chargers. The Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025 for the first time in Mahomes’s career. He played in 14 games, completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

