Cleveland Browns Linked As Possible Suitor for Former Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the start of NFL training camp next month. With a new season on the way, it's another chance for the Browns to live up to the expectations.
If everything goes right, Cleveland has a very legitimate chance of being a playoff team. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
While the talent is there, a lot of the team's success will hinge on what kind of year quarterback Deshaun Watson can have. He is healthy and free of off-the-field issues. This is the best shot he has had since being traded to the Browns of revitalizing his career and getting back to being a star.
That being said, the Browns will also rely heavily on their defense.
Once again, Cleveland is expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. From the line, to the linebackers, to the secondary, they have talent everywhere.
Even though they're loaded with talent, the Browns could still look to add more. One position that they could target is adding more pass-rushing. There is a player who has been linked as a potential target.
Irie Harris of Cleveland.com has suggested that the team could consider being a suitor for free agent defensive end and former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue.
"One is Yannick Ngakoue, who’s accumulated 69.0 sacks since entering the league in 2016. Ngakoue is coming off a season in Chicago where he recorded 22 tackles and a career low 4.0 sacks through 13 games. His season ended with a broken ankle in Week 14."
As Harris mentioned, Ngakoue has been a serious sack threat throughout his entire career. He had a decent year with the Chicago Bears before going down with an injury.
Gone are the days of Ngakoue being an every down player, unless he lands with a team in desperate need. If he wants to play for a contender, he'll have to accept a role where he's more of a depth option and situational threat than an every down starter.
Ngakoue would be a wise addition if he's open to a reduced role. If an injury were to occur, Ngakoue would be able to step up and immediaetly fill a gap.
All of that being said, Cleveland may not be shopping for pass-rushing help. However, any team that wants to contend needs as much depth as possible. Depending on the situation and money, Ngakoue would be elite depth and could carve out an important role for himself.