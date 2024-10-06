Cleveland Browns Lose Two Key Players To Injury Against Commanders
The Cleveland Browns saw two more players go down with injuries against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
Early in the third quarter it was announced that cornerback Denzel Ward and long snapper Charley Hughlett were out for the rest of the game due to hamstring and rib injuries respectively. It's the two latest injuries on a long list of ailments the Browns have dealt with so far this season.
It's unclear when Ward sustained his injury or when it became bad enough that he wasn't able to continue. He had been rotating in and out at cornerback throughout portions of the game, while spending a lot of time shadowing Commanders too wideout Terry McLaurin whenever he was on the field.
McLaurin did beat Ward on a deep crossing route eary in the first quarter, before Ward tracked him down to record his only tackle of the game. Ward had also registered two pass breakups before his exit.
When exactly Hughlett's injury happened wasn't totally clear either. Thee Browns did punt in the closing seconds of the first half and Hughlett was ruled out before ever taking the field in the second half.
Along with Ward and Hughlett, Ward Cleveland defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo was deemed questionable to return due to an illness.
Prior to the slew of injuries, the Browns went into halftime trailing Washington by a wide margin 24-3. The defense opened up the second half forcing a fumble and getting the ball back to the offense with a short field. Following the ensuing offensive series the Browns ruled out Ward and Hughlett.