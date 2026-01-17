Kevin Stefanski Becomes First Coach to Land Second Interview With Falcons

Kevin Stefanski is moving on in the Falcons’ search for a new head coach.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Stefanski, who first interviewed for the position last Sunday, will arrive in Atlanta on Saturday night for his second meeting with the Falcons. Stefanski is the first coaching candidate to receive a second interview with the executives in Atlanta—a group that includes former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently took over as the Falcons’ president of football.

Breer reported that if Stefanski is hired, he would be open to keeping current Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in that position. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com also reported that Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees “might have a chance” to join Stefanski wherever he goes—whether that’s Atlanta or elsewhere.

Additionally, Breer noted the Falcons will interview Stefanski a second time before actually wrapping up their first round of interviews, which is set to conclude Sunday with a meeting with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Falcons’ first round of interviews is set to wrap up tomorrow with Bills OC Joe Brady scheduled—so the second round gets started before the first round wraps up.



Atlanta knew it might have to compete for certain candidates. https://t.co/nHXsPfSqG7 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2026

When it’s all said and done, the Falcons will have interviewed a total of 10 candidates for the position. They are:

Kevin Stefanski, former Browns head coach

Antonio Pierce, former Raiders head coach

Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator

Jeff Hafley, Packers defensive coordinator

Mike McDaniel, former Dolphins head coach

John Harbaugh, former Ravens head coach

Aden Durde, Seahawks defensive coordinator

Klint Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Stefanski served as the head coach in Cleveland for six seasons, logging a 45–56 record. He was fired Jan. 5 after the Browns finished the season 5–12 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year.

Stefanski has also interviewed for the open head coaching job with the Ravens, Raiders, Dolphins and Titans.

