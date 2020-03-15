BrownsDigest
Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

Pete Smith

With the NFL Players association voting to approve the collective bargaining agreement that was proposed by owners, the league appears to be full steam ahead on doing business both with the league year set to begin with the legal tampering period on Monday and then the official start of free agency on March 18th. That's still the plan as of now according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A number of teams immediately announced contracts on Sunday.

The salary cap for 2020 is being set at $198.2 million, which is lower than it was projected to be for this season.

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a new four-year deal worth up to $118 million, including $91 million guaranteed. That's a huge number for Tannehill, but they had two main focuses in this offseason to get done. Tannehill was one; running back Derrick Henry was the other. This now enables them to put all of their energy into retaining Henry and they can apply the franchise tag if they wish.

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a deal with offensive tackle Anthony Costanzo for two years worth $33 million. Costanzo was only willing to deal with the Colts, considering retirement as the alternative and still got $16.5 million per season. It's an important move for the Colts, but also shows just how much free agent offensive tackles are primed to make in this market.

The Houston Texans agreed to a deal with corner Bradley Roby. Mike Garofolo of NFL Network is reporting the deal is for three years and $36 million. Roby was a player that signed a prove it deal last offseason after being a member of the Denver Broncos. The team recently released Johnathan Joseph.

The one move that has direct implications on the Cleveland Browns for next year is the trade involving the Baltimore Ravens with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Calais Campbell. Since then, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has reported the details of the cotract extension.

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens add what they hope is a significant piece to a Super Bowl puzzle in 2020 by trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview

The Cleveland Browns are headed into free agency with a number of holes to fill as well as decisions to make on the overall direction of the team; the players the Browns stand to lose, those they might want to keep and some of the targets they could looking at in free agency.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

With XFL Done For Year, Browns Should Look at Storm Norton

The XFL was one of a number of leagues that shut down with the concerns over COVID-19. Ending their season right as the NFL league year is about to start, the Cleveland Browns should look at Storm Norton, offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Wildcats as a possible part of their plan to overhaul the offensive tackle position.

Pete Smith

Jazzer

Pre-Draft Visits, Combine Medical Recheck Cancelled, Pro Days Likely Next

The NFL, like everyone else is responding to the growing threat of COVID-19. They are focusing on limiting travel by teams as well as players, canceling the scouting combine medical recheck as well as pre-draft visits. Pro days may be next.

Pete Smith