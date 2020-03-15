Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

With the NFL Players association voting to approve the collective bargaining agreement that was proposed by owners, the league appears to be full steam ahead on doing business both with the league year set to begin with the legal tampering period on Monday and then the official start of free agency on March 18th. That's still the plan as of now according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A number of teams immediately announced contracts on Sunday.

The salary cap for 2020 is being set at $198.2 million, which is lower than it was projected to be for this season.

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a new four-year deal worth up to $118 million, including $91 million guaranteed. That's a huge number for Tannehill, but they had two main focuses in this offseason to get done. Tannehill was one; running back Derrick Henry was the other. This now enables them to put all of their energy into retaining Henry and they can apply the franchise tag if they wish.

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a deal with offensive tackle Anthony Costanzo for two years worth $33 million. Costanzo was only willing to deal with the Colts, considering retirement as the alternative and still got $16.5 million per season. It's an important move for the Colts, but also shows just how much free agent offensive tackles are primed to make in this market.

The Houston Texans agreed to a deal with corner Bradley Roby. Mike Garofolo of NFL Network is reporting the deal is for three years and $36 million. Roby was a player that signed a prove it deal last offseason after being a member of the Denver Broncos. The team recently released Johnathan Joseph.

The one move that has direct implications on the Cleveland Browns for next year is the trade involving the Baltimore Ravens with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Calais Campbell. Since then, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has reported the details of the cotract extension.