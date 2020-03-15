BrownsDigest
Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

Pete Smith

The Baltimore Ravens, who currently have Matthew Judon sitting on a franchise tag, have agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Calais Campbell for a fifth round pick. Campbell, 34, is slated to make $15 million in 2020 and is expected to come to an agreement with an extension in Baltimore.

Campbell was fantastic for the Jaguars in 2019 defending the run. He was named Pro Football Focus's Run Defender of the Year while also chipping in 6.5 sacks. Campbell could play either defensive end or move to defensive tackle as Michael Pierce is an unrestricted free agent, moving Brandon Williams to the nose.

The Ravens enjoyed an outstanding regular season but a disappointing playoff finish losing to the Tennessee Titans despite home field advantage and a first round bye. Even by the standards of win now moves, this is about as 'win now' as it gets. The Ravens are intent on making a serious push to win the Super Bowl in 2020.

The Ravens have one of the most dominant rushing offenses in NFL history and hope they can use this offseason to get their young passing game to the next level. Lamar Jackson is entering year three as his top tight end Mark Andrews. Receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin are entering their second season.

For the Jaguars, they are further signaling their plans to rebuild as they make some difficult choices on players they want to keep. $15 million in salary for a 34 year old defensive end doesn't do them much good. They have already traded corners A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey. They could tear the whole thing down and start from virtual scratch as well. They may use the cap space to make a pitch to free agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue or just tear the whole thing down and start over.

UPDATE: The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing terms on the extension with Calais Campbell per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview

The Cleveland Browns are headed into free agency with a number of holes to fill as well as decisions to make on the overall direction of the team; the players the Browns stand to lose, those they might want to keep and some of the targets they could looking at in free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

With XFL Done For Year, Browns Should Look at Storm Norton

The XFL was one of a number of leagues that shut down with the concerns over COVID-19. Ending their season right as the NFL league year is about to start, the Cleveland Browns should look at Storm Norton, offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Wildcats as a possible part of their plan to overhaul the offensive tackle position.

Pete Smith

by

Jazzer

Pre-Draft Visits, Combine Medical Recheck Cancelled, Pro Days Likely Next

The NFL, like everyone else is responding to the growing threat of COVID-19. They are focusing on limiting travel by teams as well as players, canceling the scouting combine medical recheck as well as pre-draft visits. Pro days may be next.

Pete Smith

Browns Mack Wilson Receives $415,296 In Performance Based Pay

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson received $415,296 in performance based pay, practically doubling his base salary of $495,000. Wilson finished second in the league for performance based pay behind Charvarius Ward of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pete Smith